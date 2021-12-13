LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.45

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,407.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.