Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

