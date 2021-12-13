Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $39.62 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

