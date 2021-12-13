Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,279 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 92.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 558,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 267,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.