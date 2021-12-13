Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.