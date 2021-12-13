Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 552,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $317.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day moving average is $298.17. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.