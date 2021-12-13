Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,732 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,043,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,284,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,247,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

