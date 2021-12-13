Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Lear accounts for 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

