LDR Capital Management LLC Invests $10.63 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 6.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. UBS Group cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

