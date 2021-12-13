LDR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

