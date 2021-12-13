LBRY Credits Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.91 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $166,244.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

