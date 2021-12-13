Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.34 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

LH opened at $288.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.87. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 66,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $393,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.