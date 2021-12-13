Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Reaches $0.0634 on Top Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $602,003.10 and $48,181.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003603 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

