Kryll (KRL) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $55.97 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.