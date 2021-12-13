KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at R. F. Lafferty

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target hoisted by R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.26. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $313,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $28,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,216 shares of company stock valued at $977,196 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

