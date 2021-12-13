KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 2.9% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 65,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in KLA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $410.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.84. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

