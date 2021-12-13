Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 13,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,535,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.