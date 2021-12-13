Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

