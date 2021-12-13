KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $908,205.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006971 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,435,780,107 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

