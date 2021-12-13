Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $201.85 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

