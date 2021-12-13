Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $278,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $628.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.30. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

