Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 66,254 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,254 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 9,466.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 96,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.