Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.99. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.