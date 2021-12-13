Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock valued at $52,632,509 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $115.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

