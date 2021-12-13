Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 79.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

