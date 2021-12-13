Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

