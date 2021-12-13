Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,224,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

