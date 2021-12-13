Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

