Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $384,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $270.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

