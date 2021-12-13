Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Kava has a market cap of $501.06 million and $43.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00007140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00179683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.26 or 0.00524758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,637,773 coins and its circulating supply is 143,700,273 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

