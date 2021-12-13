KARMA Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $28.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001454 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055444 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.33 or 0.00610199 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

