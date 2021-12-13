Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $148,647,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

