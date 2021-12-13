Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Tops $1.53 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $9.48 or 0.00020215 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $34.55 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.83 or 0.08039123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,187.97 or 1.00574558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,405,749 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

