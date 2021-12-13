K21 (K21) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. K21 has a market capitalization of $39.65 million and $1.86 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00005633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,048,813 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.