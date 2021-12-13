JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $50,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

