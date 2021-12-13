JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Target Price to GBX 850

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($11.40) to GBX 850 ($11.27) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.42) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 735.40 ($9.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,208.76. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80).

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($697,650.50). Also, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($66,338.93).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

