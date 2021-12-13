JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$110.00” Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. Oracle has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.