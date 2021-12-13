JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 215

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

LON ITV opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 96.86 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78).

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

