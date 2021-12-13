JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 160

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.12) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 26th.

PFC opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.50) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.14. The company has a market cap of £588.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,639.46).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

