JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 588

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital upped their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.