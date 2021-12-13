JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GMO Internet stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.