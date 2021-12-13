JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target to €42.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.00 ($58.43) to €42.00 ($47.19) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AEXAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Atos from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Atos stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

