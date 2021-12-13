Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 641.0% in November

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 641.0% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jowell Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Shares of JWEL stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. 9,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. Jowell Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.