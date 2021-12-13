Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

JRNGF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.