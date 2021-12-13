Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

