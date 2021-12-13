John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 301.86 ($4.00).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.60. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,514.81). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

