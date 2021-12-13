JOE Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. JOE has a market capitalization of $261.99 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.83 or 0.08039123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,187.97 or 1.00574558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 141,641,174 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

