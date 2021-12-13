JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

JOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 66,200 shares of company stock worth $632,152 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

