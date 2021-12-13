JOANN Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $632,152 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOANN by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JOANN by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JOANN by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

