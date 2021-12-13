Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CIEN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

