Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.
CIEN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
